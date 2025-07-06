Why Asking For An Extra-Strong Cocktail At The Bar Is A Total Insult

Going out to a nice bar or cocktail club can be extremely fun. Unfortunately, it's also pretty easy to rack up quite the bill. While it's totally understandable that you want to extend your dollars as long as you can, that shouldn't come at the cost of making your bartender's job more difficult. Trying to cheekily get your bartender to sneak a heavier pour into your drink is exhibit A of just such a behavior. There are some red flags to look out for when visiting a bar, but likewise, there are also red flags that bartenders look out for when serving clients. One of them is requesting to have a drink made stronger without the assumption of an extra cost. This is something you should never say at a bar, and reads as little more than a lack of respect for your bartender as well as simple ignorance regarding how transactions work.

Most cocktail bars these days monitor their pours, and bartenders are supposed to use precise measurements for their drinks anyway. Asking for a strong pour is not only asking for an undeserved freebie from your bartender — you're also asking them to go behind the back of their employer to sneak extra liquor into your drink. Bartenders are completely aware that cocktail prices can run high, but they don't control pricing, and they appreciate it when you understand that fact without pressuring them for a gimme.