Is There A Difference Between Canned And Jarred Pasta Sauce?

When you're buying pasta sauce at the grocery store, and you're not sure whether to go with jarred or canned, which is the best flavor choice to make? And what can you do to add more flavor and make them closer to made-from-scratch? We spoke with Luca Corazzina, Chef de Cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, to find out how they compare. "While both are convenient," Corazzina says, "they often vary in freshness, texture, and taste. Canned sauces can have a metallic note depending on how they're stored, while jarred sauces might have a longer shelf life but can taste overly processed." Furthermore, while canned sauces may be less expensive, jarred sauces typically have more ingredients, more options, and more depth of flavor, so they can go right from the jar to your pasta, without needing to be tinkered with as much.

That said, Corazzina definitely recommends making your sauce from scratch. "Neither [canned nor jarred] compares to the clean, vibrant taste of a fresh homemade sauce," he says. "Homemade sauce just hits differently. You're working with fresh ingredients like ripe tomatoes, real garlic, herbs, good olive oil, and cooking them slowly so the flavors can develop naturally." He also warns against sugars and preservatives in canned and jarred sauces because they can make them come out one-note, lacking depth and true, natural flavor. "Making your own sauce is simple and so rewarding," he continues.

Following Corazzina's advice, it's not that hard to make an all-purpose, homemade tomato sauce. There are some easy tips to follow to get your pasta sauce just right — use fresh, seasonal ingredients and, depending on the dish, start with a good veggie base, so the flavor will be baked in (or sauteed in, rather). But if you're starting with a store-bought sauce, how can you jazz it up to get it near homemade?