Is There A Difference Between Canned And Jarred Pasta Sauce?
When you're buying pasta sauce at the grocery store, and you're not sure whether to go with jarred or canned, which is the best flavor choice to make? And what can you do to add more flavor and make them closer to made-from-scratch? We spoke with Luca Corazzina, Chef de Cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, to find out how they compare. "While both are convenient," Corazzina says, "they often vary in freshness, texture, and taste. Canned sauces can have a metallic note depending on how they're stored, while jarred sauces might have a longer shelf life but can taste overly processed." Furthermore, while canned sauces may be less expensive, jarred sauces typically have more ingredients, more options, and more depth of flavor, so they can go right from the jar to your pasta, without needing to be tinkered with as much.
That said, Corazzina definitely recommends making your sauce from scratch. "Neither [canned nor jarred] compares to the clean, vibrant taste of a fresh homemade sauce," he says. "Homemade sauce just hits differently. You're working with fresh ingredients like ripe tomatoes, real garlic, herbs, good olive oil, and cooking them slowly so the flavors can develop naturally." He also warns against sugars and preservatives in canned and jarred sauces because they can make them come out one-note, lacking depth and true, natural flavor. "Making your own sauce is simple and so rewarding," he continues.
Following Corazzina's advice, it's not that hard to make an all-purpose, homemade tomato sauce. There are some easy tips to follow to get your pasta sauce just right — use fresh, seasonal ingredients and, depending on the dish, start with a good veggie base, so the flavor will be baked in (or sauteed in, rather). But if you're starting with a store-bought sauce, how can you jazz it up to get it near homemade?
How to improve your store-bought pasta sauce
First of all, start with a good base sauce. We have already ranked popular store-bought marinara sauces to help give you some direction. You probably want something without too many unnecessary additives (as mentioned by Luca Corazzina), like sugar, corn syrup, or lab-created preservatives. Take a look at the label and go with something made with natural ingredients and good, fresh tomatoes.
"A few simple additions can transform a jarred sauce," Corazzina says. "I like to saute garlic or onions in olive oil, then add the sauce and let it simmer with fresh basil, a pinch of chili flakes, or even some roasted vegetables." Letting your store-bought sauce simmer down with some aromatics will thicken it up and give it more natural flavor. You can also make store-bought pasta sauce taste better with a splash of lemon juice or balsamic vinegar. Add some tomato paste for a boost of tomato-packed umami flavor, or chop up some canned whole tomatoes and add them to the mix. It's possibly the closest way to get close to the flavor of fresh, stewed or sauteed tomatoes.
And to finish it all off, don't forget about the olive oil. "A splash of good olive oil at the end gives it richness and body," says Corazzina. "Don't be afraid to make it your own and experiment!" Take a look in the fridge and pantry and find the obvious choices — fresh or dried Italian herbs, a bit of Parmesan, maybe even a splash of olive juice if it needs more salt. Start with a good base sauce, and you can stack on the flavor pinch-by-pinch or spoon-by-spoon from there.