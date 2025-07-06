Ice Cubes Are The Cure For Kitchen Rugs With Deep Indents In Them
There are tons of life-changing kitchen and food hacks out there, but what about tips for fixing an area of your kitchen you don't often see? As you've likely noticed before, when you move a shelf or table, it can reveal a concerning indent left in your kitchen rug. While this might instill some initial panic from its damaged appearance, it's luckily nothing too much to worry about. In some cases, the carpet on the rug will bounce back on its own. In more severe cases, the rug could use an ice cube to bring itself back to life.
For this quick fix hack, take an ice cube from the fridge (one cube per indent), place it in the crushed area of your carpet, and leave it alone. It's easiest to do this at night so that no one accidentally kicks the ice cubes out of place. Once the ice has melted, the indented carpet should be back to normal.
Now, it's important to note that this hack won't work by simply saturating the carpet with water. The fibers in the carpet need to absorb the water slowly, thus making ice cubes perfect for the job. Keep in mind that, in some carpets, a slight dent might still remain, but this is easily remedied with a fork to fluff it all out.
You may be surprised that ice has such a unique, non-culinary household use (unless you already know about using ice as a cheap way to clean your garbage disposal). However, there's even another way to use ice to fix a common issue with the soft stuff under your feet: you can use it to flatten out your rug's corner creases.
Using ice to flatten out your kitchen rug
Rugs are a great solution for adding warmth and a cozy texture to your kitchen's hardwood floor, as well as a stylish and practical addition to your kitchen pantry. After all, waking up in the cool early morning and stepping onto a cold, hard surface isn't exactly pleasant. Neither is tripping on the rug, though. If you have a rug and find that the corners like to curl, presenting a safety hazard (or just looking unpleasant), all you need to fix this is a few ice cubes and something to act as a weight.
For this hack, start by grabbing one ice cube and something substantial, like a heavy book or a coffee mug, to hold the bent corner down. With the corner flattened and secured with the heavy object, place the ice cube on the rug. Similar to the hack with the carpet indents, you're going to let it melt on its own. As the liquid from the melting ice is slowly absorbed, the fibers in the rug will begin to relax. With the rug now flush to the floor, simply blot it dry with a towel.
Unless there's some reason your rug shouldn't get wet, this hack can work on pretty much any material. It's especially helpful with synthetic rugs, though, which often hold onto rolls, creases, and curls too easily.