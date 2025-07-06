Ice Cubes Are The Cure For Kitchen Rugs With Deep Indents In Them

There are tons of life-changing kitchen and food hacks out there, but what about tips for fixing an area of your kitchen you don't often see? As you've likely noticed before, when you move a shelf or table, it can reveal a concerning indent left in your kitchen rug. While this might instill some initial panic from its damaged appearance, it's luckily nothing too much to worry about. In some cases, the carpet on the rug will bounce back on its own. In more severe cases, the rug could use an ice cube to bring itself back to life.

For this quick fix hack, take an ice cube from the fridge (one cube per indent), place it in the crushed area of your carpet, and leave it alone. It's easiest to do this at night so that no one accidentally kicks the ice cubes out of place. Once the ice has melted, the indented carpet should be back to normal.

Now, it's important to note that this hack won't work by simply saturating the carpet with water. The fibers in the carpet need to absorb the water slowly, thus making ice cubes perfect for the job. Keep in mind that, in some carpets, a slight dent might still remain, but this is easily remedied with a fork to fluff it all out.

You may be surprised that ice has such a unique, non-culinary household use (unless you already know about using ice as a cheap way to clean your garbage disposal). However, there's even another way to use ice to fix a common issue with the soft stuff under your feet: you can use it to flatten out your rug's corner creases.