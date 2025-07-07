Scooby Snack: The Neon Green Shot Inspired By Your Favorite '70s Cartoon

Jinkies! You'll want to listen to this one: quirky, made with neon green liqueur, and just playful enough to be deserving of its '70s cartoon namesake, the Scooby Snack shot might be exactly the hit of nostalgia you need. The drink, which went viral on TikTok a few years back, combines melon and banana liqueur, coconut rum, pineapple juice, and heavy cream for a fruity, tropical, barely-tastes-like-alcohol mix. Occasionally, it's even topped with a swirl of whipped cream. If you're feeling like your summer could use a bite-sized, sweet and fruity shot like this, you're in luck: expert mixologist, founder and chief creative officer of hospitality company Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), Cody Goldstein, is here to help you make a Scooby Snack at home. But before you begin, he has some advice on the proper Scooby mindset. "Scooby Snacks are meant to be quick and fun, not fussy," Goldstein told Chowhound — so don't stress too much about perfection.

His top tip for making it all work? Whisk the heavy cream lightly with the other liquids before serving to help it better combine and not clump. "It helps the texture stay velvety," Goldstein explained. Other than that, the process is pretty straightforward. Feel free to batch prepare the mixture for a party, or just make it one serving at a time. But be warned that they're called Scooby Snacks for a reason — you might find it hard to stop drinking them once you have a sip!