Scooby Snack: The Neon Green Shot Inspired By Your Favorite '70s Cartoon
Jinkies! You'll want to listen to this one: quirky, made with neon green liqueur, and just playful enough to be deserving of its '70s cartoon namesake, the Scooby Snack shot might be exactly the hit of nostalgia you need. The drink, which went viral on TikTok a few years back, combines melon and banana liqueur, coconut rum, pineapple juice, and heavy cream for a fruity, tropical, barely-tastes-like-alcohol mix. Occasionally, it's even topped with a swirl of whipped cream. If you're feeling like your summer could use a bite-sized, sweet and fruity shot like this, you're in luck: expert mixologist, founder and chief creative officer of hospitality company Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), Cody Goldstein, is here to help you make a Scooby Snack at home. But before you begin, he has some advice on the proper Scooby mindset. "Scooby Snacks are meant to be quick and fun, not fussy," Goldstein told Chowhound — so don't stress too much about perfection.
His top tip for making it all work? Whisk the heavy cream lightly with the other liquids before serving to help it better combine and not clump. "It helps the texture stay velvety," Goldstein explained. Other than that, the process is pretty straightforward. Feel free to batch prepare the mixture for a party, or just make it one serving at a time. But be warned that they're called Scooby Snacks for a reason — you might find it hard to stop drinking them once you have a sip!
Fixes and swaps for a curated shot
Scooby, Shaggy, and their mile-long sub sandwiches packed with meat might disapprove, but Cody Goldstein assured us that there is a way to make the Scooby Snack shot vegan. All you have to do is replace the offending heavy cream for a thick non-dairy creamer that's coconut or oat-based. "They both bring the same richness and pair well with the tropical notes from the melon and pineapple," Goldstein says. Just make sure you mix it all together well — while alt-milks can be great substitutes for heavy cream flavor-wise (which is also why they are great substitutes for heavy cream in rich pasta sauces), texturally they sometimes struggle to blend.
Meanwhile, if the idea of melon liqueur makes you queasy, our friendly neighborhood mixologist has some suggestions for you there as well. Although melon-flavored Midori is a fittingly groovy alcohol used to make cocktails in the '70s, he says that a crisp peach schnapps or a citrusy blue curaçao could work instead — just stick to the general fruity flavor palette, and there's a good chance it'll all work together. Alternatively, lean into the milkshake vibe that the heavy cream lends, and swap out your coconut rum for a base of vanilla vodka. You might not be able to eat a bag of the tragically discontinued Scooby-Doo fruit snacks anymore, but maybe this flavor-bursting shot will fill a little of the sweet-treat void.