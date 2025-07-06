Why Anthony Bourdain Never Wanted To See This Common Topping On His Burgers

As one could assume, lettuce was not the only ingredient Anthony Bourdain was wary about. He also expressed a distaste for thin slices of tomato, making it clear that the only reliable option was thick-cut and singular. When building a burger, elements that could easily slip between bites inevitably end up taking away from the satisfaction of the meal, as you're constantly fighting to keep the sandwich in one piece. When combining hot and melty, cold and crispy, and soft and buttery — there are many details which can get lost in the mixing of these ingredients and their various temperatures. Therefore, he thought it proved better to nix them entirely, opting for a burger composed of a high-quality beef patty, cheese, ketchup, and a bun (in a pinch, maybe a little mayonnaise). That's it.

The opinionated chef proclaimed that whatever you add to your burger should be for a good reason. He asked us to question whether or not these additional components are truly enhancing what's already there — and to consider if instead they're maybe covering up what isn't. We've all encountered the less-than-desirable experience of biting into a bacon burger only to find the bacon was improperly cooked, too thick and soggy. Bourdain insists that this component only be included if it was incorporated properly. Not only this, but he was also particular about the way bacon was included. It had to be cooked a specific way (crispy) and only be a one-slice addition.

All in all, Bourdain believed that whatever it is you end up adding to your burger, it comes down to considering if it will create an "engineering and structural problem, as much as it is a flavor experience" (via YouTube). We wonder if all those extra toppings are really a ploy to glaze intrigue over less-than-satisfactory primary ingredients. If you have quality meat, processed melty cheese, and, in Bourdain's words "a soft squishy potato bun" that burger is as good as done.