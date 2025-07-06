Make Room For A Mountain Of Toppings With This Hot Dog Prep Trick

Every hot dog lover knows the score when it comes to balancing good taste with all the toppings. It's all fun and games when you're piling on the onions and sauerkraut while you're standing at the street cart, but when it comes time to lift the dog to your mouth, things can quite literally fall apart with the first bite. While it may seem like a losing battle and a big waste of napkins, there's no need to give up on hot dog toppings entirely. In fact, you can pile on as much chili, shredded cheese, or coleslaw as you want if you just do one easy prep trick: slice the dog down the middle.

With just one easy cut, either before the dog is cooked or after, you can change the center of gravity of your hot dog to your advantage, and maybe even save a few bucks on dry cleaning your shirt. That's great news for everyone whose taste buds benefit from the United States hot dog market, which is really taking off.

Splitting a hot dog down the middle not only keeps things stable and opens up room for more toppings to nestle inside it, the extra slice will also help the meat cook faster and give it more surface area, which tastes better when it's all crisp and brown. You also won't have to worry about the dogs bursting while they're cooking, and you'll get more of an even distribution of toppings and hot dog in every bite.