Here's Costco's Policy On Bringing Pets Along On Your Shopping Trip

Thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA for short, establishments such as Costco must allow fully trained service animals inside club locations. Service animals are not pets, but animals (usually dogs) that have been trained to assist those with disabilities to better navigate both public and private places. These include guide dogs for the visually impaired, dogs trained to detect blood sugar, seizures, and perform other necessary tasks for their owners.

Some places also allow for service animals who are not fully trained to enter retail facilities, but this isn't a universal rule, so be sure to check your state's guidance on the matter. And though Costco must allow fully trained service animals into locations, they can ask if your animal is a service animal, and what duties they have been trained to complete. So be prepared to have answers to these questions, or any relevant identification on hand.

Now, not every Costco member has been in keeping with the store's policy, it seems. In a post to the r/Costco subreddit last year, one Redditor took to the forum to point out a shopper they encountered who had their dog by their side, seemingly with no service animal identification. This spurred some outrage, with many users sharing their experiences, both as employees and as Costco members, dealing with pets in Costco. Still, another Costco member went viral for leaving their dog tied to their car in extreme heat as they shopped. Suffice it to say, sometimes it's best to just leave man's best friend at home.