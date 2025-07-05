For The Absolute Best Pasta Salad, Repeat This Step Twice

Pasta salad is one of those deceptively difficult dishes to get right, where one small tweak in the process can spell the difference between a delightful, hearty meal with oodles of texture and a sad bowl of sour mush. It gets tricky mainly because of the dressing — after all, pasta's centuries of development were made with sauces in mind, not vinaigrette. In fact, dressing errors account for a lot of the most common mistakes everyone makes with pasta salads. Perhaps unintuitively, it turns out that the best way to avoid these gaffes is to dress your salad twice.

Writing for The Kitchn, author Ann Taylor Pittman conducted an experiment involving six different, well-regarded methods for making pasta salad, aiming to find the technique that would give her the best balance of springy noodles and vibrant flavor. It was her final attempt, where she mixed in the dressing on two separate occasions, that earned a perfect score on her taste test.

The twice-dressed method involved tossing cooled tender pasta with half of her dressing, chilling it in the refrigerator with the rest of the toppings mixed in, and then tossing it a second time with the remaining dressing. This, Pittman wrote, resulted in a pasta salad with bouncy noodles and robust flavors.