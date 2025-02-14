There's More Science To Pasta Salad Than You May Have Thought

Is there anything more comforting than a massive bowl of pasta after a long day at work? Whether a simple, classic bucatini cacio e pepe, or any of these 14 pasta dishes with fascinating origin stories, pasta really has a way of making you forget about even the toughest of days.

But what if there was a way to enjoy that salmon dill pasta salad while making it even healthier, too? All it takes is just a small change of mindset — and maybe a little temperature change, too. You see, chilling your pasta might just be the solution to an easy, nutritional dinner. Because, when you put it in the fridge for at least 24 hours, its natural starches transform into resistant ones. And no, this doesn't mean the pasta will fight back when you try to eat it.

But hear us out here – resistant starches are actually a type of dietary fiber, and they come with some impressive health benefits. Boosting gut health, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and even aiding in weight loss are just a few of them. How does that bowl of pasta sound now? So tempting, right?