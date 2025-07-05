This 3-Ingredient Bread Cookie Hack Is Questionable, To Say The Least

Every now and then, you'll come across a viral recipe that probably should've been kept in the drafts. A hack for making cookies has been making the rounds recently, and for being so simple, it couldn't possibly be true. Apparently, all you need to do is mash up bread with water until you get a dough-like consistency, fold in some chocolate chips, and then bake them to make the easiest cookies ever.

Some folks have been saying the recipe works surprisingly well, while others aren't fans of the resulting texture. Chowhound can confirm the texture issues — the batch we made in our tests felt less like cookies in the mouth, and more like badly made biscuits. They were firm on the outside and mushy inside, without any of the characteristic crumble of a good cookie. In terms of flavor, they tasted like wet toast and chocolate, and would probably rank lower than even the worst store-bought chocolate chip cookies.

This, of course, is exactly what you might have expected. Bread and cookies are nothing alike; there's a vast difference between their respective fat content, gluten development, leavening agents, and flavorings. Mashing bread up with just water will only result in bread paste; it won't magically conjure everything it needs to become cookie dough. While the recipe can indeed give you something that resembles a cookie, that's as far as it goes. If you want to make a viral treat, you're better off making the "Martha Stewart Fired Me" cookies instead.