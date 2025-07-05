Follow This Simple Tip To Make Sure Your Candy Kebabs Aren't A Sticky Mess

Candy kebabs are a hit at any gathering that involves children and are perfect for gifting on Halloween. Considering some sour candies make great cocktail garnishes, a mini candy kebab skewer can easily find its way to the rim of your next fancy tipple, too. These sweet treats on a stick are also fun to make, especially when there's a good variety of candy to choose from. Mixing and matching flavors and textures, alternating between sour and sweet, combining different fruit flavors, or even arranging them from mild to intense flavor are just some of the ways you can build your own candy kebabs.

Once you've chosen your candy, the next step is to get it on the skewer. This happens to be the single biggest challenge in the process, as certain candies, especially thick, gummy candy, are quite difficult to pierce with a wooden skewer. It's also not a good idea to use too much force, as you may end up squashing the candy or damaging the stick. Once pierced, you still risk the candy getting stuck on the skewer and becoming sticky.

The solution is to soak the wooden skewers in water and then pat dry them before putting the candy through. This ensures the sugary confections don't adhere to the wood, and you're able to slide and stack them smoothly. Once you've experimented with a few different candy textures, it becomes easier to gauge how much pressure to use to successfully skewer them, too. If you plan on using a more international selection of sweets, like some of these must-try Korean candies, then it's best to practice on cheaper varieties first so you don't end up wasting the pricier imported ones.