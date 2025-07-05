José Andrés Says This Coffee Style Allows You To Experience Its 'Real Essence'

Want to ask a polarizing question amongst a group of foodies and coffee aficionados? Tell them to choose the coffee brewing method that showcases coffee's essence best. You'll get a ton of diverse answers; moka pot! Espresso machine! AeroPress! And when professional chefs weigh in, such as José Andrés, we listen. His answer is surprising — and no, the style he believes showcases coffee's true flavor is not traditionally Spanish.

The two-Michelin-starred Spanish chef told Tasting Table, "Cold brew is fascinating. And there you see the real essence of coffee. Once you drink cold brew, your mentality on hot coffee changes." We agree — cold brew is a totally different experience than your average cup of joe. It's smooth to sip on, and can even have a silky mouthfeel. You might notice that hot coffee has a simple, one-note taste, like "roasted," while cold brew often has more complex, multilayered flavors.

Cold brew is never heated, unlike iced coffee, which is first brewed as regular coffee and then refrigerated. Instead, coffee grounds are steeped in water overnight, with experts saying between 12 and 18 hours is the ideal window of time for cold brew. What type of roast you use is up to personal preference; although Andrés is a fan of light roasts when it comes to hot coffee, he'll use a darker roast to make cold brew. Generally, medium or darker roasts work best because more of their flavors come through after cold steeping.