The Flavorful Ingredient Ina Garten Uses To Elevate Carrot Cake Frosting
If you're a lover of carrot cake, you may have sampled your fair share of recipes that rely on all kinds of secret ingredients. Whether that's fresh pineapple, a slug of buttermilk, or avocado oil, everyone who's anyone seems to have an opinion on what makes carrot cake sing. Fortunately, there's a very notable someone in the culinary world who has something to say about it: celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author Ina Garten.
If you're a fan, you may already have a lot to thank her for, including Garten's tips that make you a better home cook. Part of what makes Garten great is her attention to detail, and that's no different here. While the cake itself usually gets the most love when it comes to recipes, Garten also makes sure to elevate her frosting. She does so with just one ingredient: crystalized ginger. This adds "a great heat" to her carrot cake frosting, she told her Food Network show's audience (via YouTube). Given how Garten manages to work surprising elements into other familiar desserts (including adding an array of citrus to her apple crisp), this is a tip that should be taken seriously.
Why and how to use crystalized ginger in carrot cake
Ina Garten emphasizes in her video that you want to use dry crystalized ginger, not the stuff you find in syrup. She minces ⅓ cup per batch of frosting, mixing it evenly throughout. While she's using a classic carrot cake cream cheese frosting, this ginger would be welcome in just about any iteration you can dream up — think lemon, brown butter, or even goat cheese frosting. If you decide to follow her lead, set aside an extra handful of minced ginger to sprinkle on top. This not only looks extra pretty, but gives your guests an indicator of what's hiding inside their slice of cake. These details ultimately make for a dessert that would surely impress Garten herself at a dinner party.
Garten's carrot cake recipe also includes this spicy golden ingredient in the batter, but incorporating it into the frosting keeps the flavor profile consistent throughout and adds little chewy pops of texture to an otherwise smooth and creamy spread. This combination makes the eating experience even more exciting, bite after bite.