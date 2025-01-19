The Flavorful Ingredient Ina Garten Uses To Elevate Carrot Cake Frosting

If you're a lover of carrot cake, you may have sampled your fair share of recipes that rely on all kinds of secret ingredients. Whether that's fresh pineapple, a slug of buttermilk, or avocado oil, everyone who's anyone seems to have an opinion on what makes carrot cake sing. Fortunately, there's a very notable someone in the culinary world who has something to say about it: celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author Ina Garten.

If you're a fan, you may already have a lot to thank her for, including Garten's tips that make you a better home cook. Part of what makes Garten great is her attention to detail, and that's no different here. While the cake itself usually gets the most love when it comes to recipes, Garten also makes sure to elevate her frosting. She does so with just one ingredient: crystalized ginger. This adds "a great heat" to her carrot cake frosting, she told her Food Network show's audience (via YouTube). Given how Garten manages to work surprising elements into other familiar desserts (including adding an array of citrus to her apple crisp), this is a tip that should be taken seriously.