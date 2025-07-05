What Happens To The Leftover Food In Costco's Bakery?

If you've ever been to Costco, then you know the wholesale club has a wide array of baked goods available at any given time. Cookies, cakes, and fresh breads are always on shelves, but if shoppers can't find creative ways to use those bakery items, then they might not all sell. What happens if they don't? Ultimately, any leftover bakery food items are usually donated to local or national charities like food pantries. Baked goods are often donated within just a couple of days of their sell-by date, so they're removed from store shelves with enough time to be transported to local food banks without going bad.

Some of Costco's pastries are better than others, but regardless of how shoppers think they taste, everything is fair game for donation as long as it's still fresh. Costco is one of Feeding America's regular donors, and while the grocery giant doesn't state exactly how much it donates, the company donates both money and food, with foods including dairy products, produce, and bread. Feeding America connects with local food pantries, which helps get leftover food to families in need for no cost. While U.S. Costco locations mainly donate to Feeding America, warehouses outside the United States donate food to other global charities.