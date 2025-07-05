Why You Should Be Careful At Burger King If You Have A Peanut Allergy

Allergies are no joke. If you've got something as serious as a peanut allergy, it pays to be careful when choosing where to eat and what to order. Unfortunately, this means you must be cautious at any restaurant, from fine dining establishments to fast food chains and everything in between. Burger King, famous for its extremely customizable Whopper (and in some circles, its lesser-known secret menu items), is no exception. While the chain does not use peanut oil, potential allergens might still be lurking in some of the items it serves.

People with sesame allergies, for example, are susceptible to tree nut allergies. In fact, a 2022 study in the Journal of Food Allergy found that as many as 46.9% of people with a sesame allergy also reported having a peanut allergy. Although neither sensitivity was found to cause the other, it does pose enough of a concern for anyone with a peanut allergy to be cautious when eating at an establishment that serves products containing ingredients like sesame, which Burger King does.