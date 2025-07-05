Why You Should Be Careful At Burger King If You Have A Peanut Allergy
Allergies are no joke. If you've got something as serious as a peanut allergy, it pays to be careful when choosing where to eat and what to order. Unfortunately, this means you must be cautious at any restaurant, from fine dining establishments to fast food chains and everything in between. Burger King, famous for its extremely customizable Whopper (and in some circles, its lesser-known secret menu items), is no exception. While the chain does not use peanut oil, potential allergens might still be lurking in some of the items it serves.
People with sesame allergies, for example, are susceptible to tree nut allergies. In fact, a 2022 study in the Journal of Food Allergy found that as many as 46.9% of people with a sesame allergy also reported having a peanut allergy. Although neither sensitivity was found to cause the other, it does pose enough of a concern for anyone with a peanut allergy to be cautious when eating at an establishment that serves products containing ingredients like sesame, which Burger King does.
Know what menu items to pay close attention to
Many restaurant chains offer allergy-friendly menus, like P.F. Chang's, Taco Bell, and MOD Pizza. But when eating out, you still want to keep an eye out for dishes that might cause a problem if you are susceptible to certain allergies. This is especially true at restaurants where items might share the same cooking equipment as allergens that you may not be able to eat. Burger King, for example, serves a vegetarian Impossible Whopper that is cooked on the same grill as animal-based meat patties.
The chain also uses a blend of non-hydrogenated canola and soybean oil for frying many of its products, like mozzarella fries, onion rings, and chicken nuggets. The company is very clear about the fact that not only is the oil shared, but so is some of the equipment used in the kitchens. Diners with a peanut allergy should absolutely be cautious, ask questions, and be informed when choosing what to order.