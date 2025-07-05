The Tequila Cocktail That Saves Happy Hour When You're Out Of Triple Sec

Picture it — you're at home and the clock chimes happy hour. Reaching for a bottle of tequila, you contemplate the hour's cocktail of choice: Typically, triple sec is the way to go for a classic margarita, which is always great, but your bar is out of it. Don't worry, as it turns out, there's another mixed drink standing ready: the Tequila Honey Bee. This is essentially a spin on the iconic Bee's Knees cocktail, swapping out gin for tequila, while making a minor (but effective) addition of mezcal to the recipe. For anyone wanting to break away from the traditional combo of tequila and triple sec, this cocktail presents the Mexican spirit in a bold, new way while respecting its partner's sweet, citrusy notes.

To concoct this recipe, the glass is first coated with a dash of mezcal, providing a nice smokiness to the final flavor. The trio of reposado tequila, honey syrup, and lemon juice is shaken together and added for a refreshingly interesting sipper. It's important not to overdo the mezcal, using just enough to lightly coat the glass so its smoky notes don't overwhelm the rest of the drink's profile. In its final form, the Tequila Honey Bee will be hard to put down, as the earthy bite of an aged tequila is rounded out with the honey syrup, and balanced with the lemon juice's bright zing.