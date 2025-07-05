The Tequila Cocktail That Saves Happy Hour When You're Out Of Triple Sec
Picture it — you're at home and the clock chimes happy hour. Reaching for a bottle of tequila, you contemplate the hour's cocktail of choice: Typically, triple sec is the way to go for a classic margarita, which is always great, but your bar is out of it. Don't worry, as it turns out, there's another mixed drink standing ready: the Tequila Honey Bee. This is essentially a spin on the iconic Bee's Knees cocktail, swapping out gin for tequila, while making a minor (but effective) addition of mezcal to the recipe. For anyone wanting to break away from the traditional combo of tequila and triple sec, this cocktail presents the Mexican spirit in a bold, new way while respecting its partner's sweet, citrusy notes.
To concoct this recipe, the glass is first coated with a dash of mezcal, providing a nice smokiness to the final flavor. The trio of reposado tequila, honey syrup, and lemon juice is shaken together and added for a refreshingly interesting sipper. It's important not to overdo the mezcal, using just enough to lightly coat the glass so its smoky notes don't overwhelm the rest of the drink's profile. In its final form, the Tequila Honey Bee will be hard to put down, as the earthy bite of an aged tequila is rounded out with the honey syrup, and balanced with the lemon juice's bright zing.
Slight variations to the ingredients are proof of Tequila Honey Bee's versatility
Of course, going the route of spinning a gin cocktail isn't for everyone. Thankfully, other famous tequila cocktails can mimic what you're looking for from tequila and triple sec. The best Palomas can provide those tart, citrus flavors from grapefruit soda that complement just about any tequila it's paired with. If having a margarita is a must, but triple sec is out of the picture, you can always substitute it with orange or peach juice with a dash of honey to grasp those refreshing, sweet citrus notes that are familiar to the citrus spirit. From here, you can even dice up a peach to add in, and a drizzle of honey to sweeten your sips.
As welcoming and easy as the Tequila Honey Bee is, there are ways to make it way more interesting. Other variations on the recipe will swirl in a dash of cardamom into the honey syrup, which brings forward the earthy smokiness from the mezcal and tequila while also boosting the recipe's savoriness. Certainly, this makes it a pleasant sipper, but incorporating an orange blossom honey and a splash of orange juice would transform it into an easy summer refreshment. The adventurous types may even dash in some thyme or rosemary for an added herbiness that redefines why it's "the bee's knees."