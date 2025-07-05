The Canned Food Storage Tool You've Probably Been Throwing Out
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some canned foods are must-haves in your pantry. They're nonperishable, meaning they last much longer than anything you'd keep in the fridge. While filling canned foods, such as the many canned meats you should have in your pantry, are great to have on hand in case of a power outage, canned goods can easily get disorganized. Fix the problem by storing them in upcycled cardboard soda boxes.
Soda cans are often sold in long, narrow boxes for easy transport. But the soda cans happen to be the same size as most canned goods. Just cut the top off the cardboard package and wrap it in anything you want, such as fun wrapping paper or even peel-and-stick wallpaper. To make the box even more secure, place clear tape around the corners before wrapping it, which prevents it from falling apart over time. Label the front of the box with what types of canned goods are stored in it. Now you have an easy, low-cost way of storing these foods so they don't go unused or get lost on your shelves.
Other easy ways to store canned goods
Cardboard soda boxes are perfect because their shape fits canned goods nicely, but they aren't the only solution. If you want the cans to be as exposed as possible, consider cutting off the front of a cereal box and doing the same thing. A cereal box has much lower sides, letting you easily see what's in the box without having to lift any cans up. Plus, you can repurpose cereal bags to create even less waste.
If you're willing to spend a little money (or want something longer-lasting than cardboard), pantry storage baskets are a great idea. The Basikchoice wire storage basket six-pack lets you see exactly what's in the basket while still keeping your cans organized with front labels. For a more elevated look, go with the Best Choice Products pantry basket four-pack.
If you're someone who keeps canned goods in your home for more than a year, try a quick trick for making sure nothing goes bad: Write the expiration date in permanent market on the top of the can once you bring it home from the store, and place cans front-to-back in the baskets based on their sell-by dates. This way, you know with a quick glance how much time you have to use a canned good.