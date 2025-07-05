The Canned Food Storage Tool You've Probably Been Throwing Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some canned foods are must-haves in your pantry. They're nonperishable, meaning they last much longer than anything you'd keep in the fridge. While filling canned foods, such as the many canned meats you should have in your pantry, are great to have on hand in case of a power outage, canned goods can easily get disorganized. Fix the problem by storing them in upcycled cardboard soda boxes.

Soda cans are often sold in long, narrow boxes for easy transport. But the soda cans happen to be the same size as most canned goods. Just cut the top off the cardboard package and wrap it in anything you want, such as fun wrapping paper or even peel-and-stick wallpaper. To make the box even more secure, place clear tape around the corners before wrapping it, which prevents it from falling apart over time. Label the front of the box with what types of canned goods are stored in it. Now you have an easy, low-cost way of storing these foods so they don't go unused or get lost on your shelves.