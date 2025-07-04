Ever Wonder Why Coffee Tastes Better At Cafés?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something about café coffee that just hits different. Whether it's a silky flat white or a strong double espresso, the flavor, texture, and aroma seem impossible to replicate at home. So what's the secret? We asked former barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert to break down exactly why coffee tastes better at a café, and how close you can get from your own kitchen.

"They are likely using freshly roasted beans that have been ground to order," Woodburn-Simmonds says. "Having super fresh ground coffee means more flavor from the beans can get into your cup." Espresso machines and grinders are carefully tuned, with every variable — grind size, dose, temperature, and extraction time — calibrated to get the best out of the coffee. "Doing this hundreds of times a day builds consistency and speed," Woodburn-Simmonds explains.

There's also the matter of equipment. The best coffee makers offer stable pressure, consistent heat, and powerful steam wands; all crucial to achieving balanced espresso and perfectly textured milk. And then there's the human element. Baristas steam milk hundreds of times a day, and as Woodburn-Simmonds points out, making a dozen or so coffees at home doesn't provide nearly the amount of practice you get whipping up thousands a week. "The repetition, as long as standards are set, means they get extremely good at always nailing the milk texture or pour over extraction, or espresso shot quality," he explains.