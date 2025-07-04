Toaster Oven Vs Microwave: Which Appliance Uses More Energy?

Keen on making more sustainable, planet-friendly choices in your day-to-day life? Some fundamental ways to implement personal, positive change includes bringing your own tote bag when shopping, taking leftover food to go, and opting for plant-based foods. As you make more mindful choices to minimize energy consumption, both for the environment and your energy bills, you should know that your choice of kitchen appliance to prepare or reheat food can make a difference.

When comparing energy usage between a microwave and a toaster oven, microwaves typically consume between 700 and 1,300 watts, while toaster ovens draw more power, ranging from 1,200 to 1,800 watts. Overall, choosing a microwave typically results in lower energy consumption. However, each appliance offers distinct benefits

A toaster oven is still more energy efficient than a conventional oven, which averages around 3,000 watts, especially if you're working with small batches of food for a party of one or two people. Whether you want to revive stale bagels or serve perfectly cooked pasta without hovering over a stove, each gadget excels at different tasks. If counter space is tight, there seems to be a split on which appliance to opt for, with some prioritizing the quick convenience of a microwave. On the other hand, some people value the superior quality of food produced by a toaster oven. Ultimately, it's a matter of personal preference and the cooking results you seek.