Toaster Oven Vs Microwave: Which Appliance Uses More Energy?
Keen on making more sustainable, planet-friendly choices in your day-to-day life? Some fundamental ways to implement personal, positive change includes bringing your own tote bag when shopping, taking leftover food to go, and opting for plant-based foods. As you make more mindful choices to minimize energy consumption, both for the environment and your energy bills, you should know that your choice of kitchen appliance to prepare or reheat food can make a difference.
When comparing energy usage between a microwave and a toaster oven, microwaves typically consume between 700 and 1,300 watts, while toaster ovens draw more power, ranging from 1,200 to 1,800 watts. Overall, choosing a microwave typically results in lower energy consumption. However, each appliance offers distinct benefits
A toaster oven is still more energy efficient than a conventional oven, which averages around 3,000 watts, especially if you're working with small batches of food for a party of one or two people. Whether you want to revive stale bagels or serve perfectly cooked pasta without hovering over a stove, each gadget excels at different tasks. If counter space is tight, there seems to be a split on which appliance to opt for, with some prioritizing the quick convenience of a microwave. On the other hand, some people value the superior quality of food produced by a toaster oven. Ultimately, it's a matter of personal preference and the cooking results you seek.
When to use the microwave or toaster oven
"To microwave or to toaster oven," that is the question. The decision ultimately boils down to what you're cooking, how quickly you need it, what texture you want, and the amount of energy you want to use. Both appliances can be incredibly useful in their own ways and serve slightly different purposes in the kitchen, owing to the science behind how they heat up food. Microwaves heat up the food using electromagnetic waves that cause the water and fat molecules in the food to vibrate, heating it from the inside out. This process allows the food to cook faster and more efficiently, particularly suitable for moist foods like soups, pasta, or rice. There are also plenty of microwave hacks that can ease the cooking process. However, keep in mind there are certain things you should probably think twice about before putting them in the microwave, like foods that need to be crisped up or browned.
Toaster ovens, like conventional ovens, use radiant heat but on a much smaller scale. It's the go-to appliance when you want foods to come out beautifully crisped, with a golden brown hue and satisfying crunch. Plus, it's great for reheating sandwiches to prevent soggy bread or needing to heat the entire oven. Though toaster ovens take a little longer than a microwave, it could be worth it for a meal that feels like it's fresh out of the oven. Sometimes, both appliances are up for the same task, like heating frozen meals and warming up leftovers. By evaluating your preference for convenience, texture, energy usage, and what you're whipping up, you can make the best choice that suits your culinary needs.