Can You Put Aluminum Foil In An Air Fryer? Yes, But Sometimes, You Shouldn't

Aluminum foil may appear to be the obvious choice for an air fryer when you want a simple cleanup. It can be incredibly helpful when cooking saucy, juicy, and cheesy foods that can dirty the inside of the basket. Foil is also a convenient way to wrap and reheat leftovers, such as a burrito or panini. However, as useful as foil may be in some situations, it's not always the most appropriate material for an air fryer. In fact, most foods do not require it, and it can even cause an unwanted chemical reaction with others.

Air fryers get food hot and crispy with the movement of hot air throughout the basket. Therefore, covering the basket in foil can block that airflow, altering the uniformity of how your food cooks. If the bottom of the food is blocked by foil, it can remain somewhat uncooked and not get crispy. There are also acidic ingredients to keep in mind. You should avoid cooking tomatoes, vinegar-based marinades, or citrusy foods in foil because the acids in these foods can cause the metal of the foil to leach into the foods, negatively affecting the flavor. Most standard air fryer recipes, including french fries, nuggets, and roasted vegetables, are perfectly fine without any type of lining.