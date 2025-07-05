Can You Put Aluminum Foil In An Air Fryer? Yes, But Sometimes, You Shouldn't
Aluminum foil may appear to be the obvious choice for an air fryer when you want a simple cleanup. It can be incredibly helpful when cooking saucy, juicy, and cheesy foods that can dirty the inside of the basket. Foil is also a convenient way to wrap and reheat leftovers, such as a burrito or panini. However, as useful as foil may be in some situations, it's not always the most appropriate material for an air fryer. In fact, most foods do not require it, and it can even cause an unwanted chemical reaction with others.
Air fryers get food hot and crispy with the movement of hot air throughout the basket. Therefore, covering the basket in foil can block that airflow, altering the uniformity of how your food cooks. If the bottom of the food is blocked by foil, it can remain somewhat uncooked and not get crispy. There are also acidic ingredients to keep in mind. You should avoid cooking tomatoes, vinegar-based marinades, or citrusy foods in foil because the acids in these foods can cause the metal of the foil to leach into the foods, negatively affecting the flavor. Most standard air fryer recipes, including french fries, nuggets, and roasted vegetables, are perfectly fine without any type of lining.
An alternative to aluminum foil for the air fryer
If you are determined not to leave any residue, there's an air fryer hack that works as a better alternative to aluminum foil: Perforated parchment paper. You can even buy a pack, such as the Dnssy 200-piece air fryer parchment paper liners, specially sized and designed for the air fryer. This option covers the bottom of the basket but still lets air come through the small holes. You could also cut parchment paper you have at home to fit it in the air fryer and pierce holes in it yourself.
Delicate foods that have the risk of falling apart during cooking can benefit from using perforated parchment paper, such as fish fillets, vegetable tempura, or baked products. It's also useful when dealing with foods that have a sugary glaze, such as cinnamon rolls, or something with a sticky marinade, such as barbecue tofu. You certainly do not want a pile of charred goop to collect in the basket. Just make sure the food completely weighs down the parchment paper; if not, the circulating air could cause it to rise up and burn. Note that parchment paper is not considered reusable like aluminum foil. Each sheet should be tossed after cooking with it.