What To Know Before Booking A Birthday Party At Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A is many people's go-to fast food destination (on any day except Sunday). It's notorious for its efficient and friendly customer service, and for having one of the best chicken sandwiches in the game. It's part of why it has the slowest fast food drive-thru lane by volume. The family-friendly atmosphere appeals to children, prompting some caregivers to scout out Chick-fil-A for birthday celebrations.

Some, but not all, Chick-fil-A restaurants offer a birthday party package on-site. These packages charge a rate of around $10 per child (sometimes with an additional $50 booking fee), which covers the cost of food and festivities. Kids can enjoy a kids meal with an ice cream cone for dessert. The tables are arranged in advance, with a dedicated staff member on-hand to ensure every hungry customer gets fed. Party materials include a tablecloth, balloons, and mini Chick-fil-A cow plushies. Depending on location, the Chick-fil-A cow mascot can make an appearance as well.

The birthday package must be booked at least a couple of weeks in advance and may require a minimum number of attendees to be eligible for the party. Time slots are likely limited to certain days and hours of the week. Adults aren't included in the package, but they're more than welcome to place a group order ahead of time (or order individually at the register).