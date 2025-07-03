What To Know Before Booking A Birthday Party At Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A is many people's go-to fast food destination (on any day except Sunday). It's notorious for its efficient and friendly customer service, and for having one of the best chicken sandwiches in the game. It's part of why it has the slowest fast food drive-thru lane by volume. The family-friendly atmosphere appeals to children, prompting some caregivers to scout out Chick-fil-A for birthday celebrations.
Some, but not all, Chick-fil-A restaurants offer a birthday party package on-site. These packages charge a rate of around $10 per child (sometimes with an additional $50 booking fee), which covers the cost of food and festivities. Kids can enjoy a kids meal with an ice cream cone for dessert. The tables are arranged in advance, with a dedicated staff member on-hand to ensure every hungry customer gets fed. Party materials include a tablecloth, balloons, and mini Chick-fil-A cow plushies. Depending on location, the Chick-fil-A cow mascot can make an appearance as well.
The birthday package must be booked at least a couple of weeks in advance and may require a minimum number of attendees to be eligible for the party. Time slots are likely limited to certain days and hours of the week. Adults aren't included in the package, but they're more than welcome to place a group order ahead of time (or order individually at the register).
Budgeting birthday parties with Chick-fil-A catering
Because Chick-fil-A is a franchise restaurant chain, each location can have different policies regarding large group events. If there isn't a birthday party package available nearby, you can place an order through the Chick-fil-A catering website and take the party anywhere. There aren't any party favors included, but you can still bring the fun on a budget.
In terms of food, it can be economical to order through the catering service. A birthday party package for a dozen kids would typically cost over $120 for nuggets, a side, and a dessert. With Chick-fil-A catering, you can order a 64-count nugget tray, a fruit tray, and a cookie (or fudge brownie) tray to feed 12 kids for under $90. This would be enough for each child to have five nuggets, a side of fruit, and a dessert. Alternatively, 12 eight-count nugget meals, including chips and cookies, would be around $104.
The main items worth buying separately from Chick-fil-A are the drinks and decorations. A gallon of lemonade from the catering service is around $12, or you could purchase multiple gallons (or juice box packs) for the same price at most grocery stores. The Dollar Tree, for example, carries affordable drinks, party decorations, dinnerware packs, and reusable waterproof tablecloths that are easy to wipe down and store for future parties. To sweeten the deal, some grocery stores also carry the 16-ounce Chick-fil-A sauce bottles.