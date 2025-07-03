The Hot Dog Capital Of The World Is Actually Tucked Away In A Small Pennsylvania Town
What's better than a hot dog? Well, a hot dog smothered in spicy chili, of course! While the origin of the chili dog is a bit of a mystery, it's this riff on the classic frankfurter that won New Castle, Pennsylvania the title "Hot Dog Capital of the World." And it all started with two Greek teens.
With a wave of European immigration in the 20th century came an influx of culinary wisdom. Pastries, pasta, and hot dogs blessed American shores, and New Castle was no exception. In 1923, the forward-thinking duo of John Mitsos and George Papazekos — two young Greek immigrants — launched Coney Island Lunch in New Castle. Here, they introduced locals to Greek hot dogs with a meaty chili sauce, mustard, and onions. The eatery took off, and in 1971, the pair opened a second site and rebranded to MP Coney Island, cementing the town's reputation as a go-to hot dog spot.
Hot dogs and other Pennsylvanian specialties
Today, MP Coney Island boasts four locations across Pennsylvania (with a fifth coming soon), and has stayed in the family. The business is currently run by the children of John E. Mitsos, the founder's nephew. But if you still can't get a table at MP Coney Island, don't worry! There are countless other locations to sample the city's signature snack. You can also try out other Pennsylvanian delicacies while in the area, like the controversial Altoona-style pizza or beer that tastes like tree bark.
It's not just New Castle that can't get enough of hot dogs. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (yes, that exists) estimates that Americans eat around 20 billion hot dogs per year — which is around 70 per person! Hot dogs have become synonymous with warm weather, ball games, and enjoying time out in the summer sun. With the weather warming up, there's no better time to head down to New Castle and try out the real deal.