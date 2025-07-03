The Hot Dog Capital Of The World Is Actually Tucked Away In A Small Pennsylvania Town

What's better than a hot dog? Well, a hot dog smothered in spicy chili, of course! While the origin of the chili dog is a bit of a mystery, it's this riff on the classic frankfurter that won New Castle, Pennsylvania the title "Hot Dog Capital of the World." And it all started with two Greek teens.

With a wave of European immigration in the 20th century came an influx of culinary wisdom. Pastries, pasta, and hot dogs blessed American shores, and New Castle was no exception. In 1923, the forward-thinking duo of John Mitsos and George Papazekos — two young Greek immigrants — launched Coney Island Lunch in New Castle. Here, they introduced locals to Greek hot dogs with a meaty chili sauce, mustard, and onions. The eatery took off, and in 1971, the pair opened a second site and rebranded to MP Coney Island, cementing the town's reputation as a go-to hot dog spot.