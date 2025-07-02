Costco's Frozen Vs Food Court Chicken Bakes: What's The Difference?

There are plenty of items we wish Costco would add to its food court menu, but the ball is in your court when you're upgrading a chicken bake at home. If you live close to the store, you can always grab a hot chicken bake and whisk it home before eating (bringing some foil or a food warmer bag with you will help keep it warm) to dress it up how you like. While totally pulling it apart would be too messy, you can slice it up into easy-to-grab pieces and sprinkle on seasoning or some chives. If you need to heat it back up, just throw it in the oven for a few minutes. Avoid the microwave, though, unless you want it soggy. Consider adding tasty sides like chips, soup (chicken bakes are great for dipping into a bowl of tomato soup), or salad to make it a full meal.

You can get even more creative with the frozen versions. To start, you can control exactly how they're cooked — it may come as a surprise to learn that frozen chicken bakes are among the best Costco items to cook in an air fryer. And while they do already come with a sprinkling of Parmesan, try adding a touch more for extra golden goodness. You can also pull your chicken bake out in the middle of its cooking time and, very carefully, slice it open and stuff in a few additional ingredients, such as onions or spinach, adding more time in the oven as needed. Because you can control how long they're cooked (and how stiff they get), the frozen ones can be even easier to cut into dipping pieces. Don't forget a side of sauce!