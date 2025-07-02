The Country That Produces The Most Tea In The World By A Long Shot

If there's one thing we can take from the current obsession with matcha and caffeine-free mushroom coffee, it's clear that people are down to expand their hot beverage horizons. Gone are the days of defaulting to a cup of basic drip coffee at a local cafe. Tea is having a major moment, and naturally, many consumers are interested in learning more about where the world's second most consumed beverage (after water of course) comes from.

The short answer is China, where more than 3 million tons of tea leaves are produced each year, accounting for almost half of the global tea production. China grows predominantly green tea varieties, along with white, oolong, and some black teas. The culture and production of tea in China is centuries deep and heavily infused into the country.

While China produces and exports the most tea overall, a lot of the world's black tea actually comes from India and Kenya. Assam, a black tea that's grown in India, is traditionally featured in English breakfast tea. Its bold flavor, malty notes, and high caffeine content make it a perfect drink for the start of the day. Kenya exports much of the world's black tea that ends up in tea bags produced by major companies like Tetley and Lipton; Sri Lanka produces the bold, tannin heavy Ceylon black tea.