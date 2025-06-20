The Gas Station With A Shockingly Large Breakfast Menu
Buc-ee's, a gas station chain that is known for its fresh Texas BBQ, offers a friendly place to fuel up and grab a bite to eat. In addition to everything you'd find at your local convenience store, the Texas-based chain offers an extensive breakfast menu surpassing major fast food chains with a whopping 27 dishes.
Buc-ee's menu started off small, offering customers sandwiches, tacos, and donuts. Fast forward to today, and Buc-ee's breakfast menu has grown, now providing more options than McDonald's (25 items). Buc-ee's features hand-chopped brisket – a meaty menu item favorite that's made every morning. It's a key ingredient used in the stop's brisket egg taco, a favorite among Buc-ee's fans. Some others include Kolache, a Czech pastry that's a Texas staple. Kolaches can be sweet or savory and are traditionally made with fruit or cheese filling. This version offers flavor combinations such as strawberry-cream cheese and sausage-and-cheese.
Buc-ee's breakfast menu is no joke, offering a wide variety of items for hungry patrons to choose from. The selection is themed around sweet-and-savory options that satisfy the tastes of most people who walk through the door. Moreover, the value is hard to beat, with most of the offerings priced under $4, which is quite the deal compared to $5.99 McGriddles from McDonald's. With a menu as expansive as Texas itself, its origins reflect a wholesome beginning rooted in taking pride in one's work.
How Buc-ee's came to be
Since opening in 1982, this gas station-convenience store hybrid has provided friendly service throughout the Southern U.S. However, its wholesome origins trace back nearly a century ago in central Louisiana with Arch and Mae Aplin, a married couple who took great pride in their general mercantile store. A generation later their grandson, Arch Aplin III, was born and would go on to open his own gas station. Inspired by his dog and using his own nick name, the iconic name Buc-ee's came to fruition. Although it started as a fairly standard convenience store, Arch made it his own, installing brass ceiling fans and using rough oak to line the upper walls.
Breakfast became a staple after opening the second Buc-ee's in 1985, thanks to an on-site kitchen where staff prepared sandwiches, tacos, and donuts for patrons. This store marked the beginning of a large expansion that unfolded over the next two decades. The chain evolved, adding clothing and other merchandise as more Buc-ee's locations opened across Brazoria county.
As of 2025, Buc-ee's has expanded throughout the Southern United States and continues to open new locations. Whether it's one of their mouth watering brisket breakfast tacos or tasty Czech Republic inspired Kolaches, Buc-ee's will surely have something for you on the menu.