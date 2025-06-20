The Gas Station With A Shockingly Large Breakfast Menu

Buc-ee's, a gas station chain that is known for its fresh Texas BBQ, offers a friendly place to fuel up and grab a bite to eat. In addition to everything you'd find at your local convenience store, the Texas-based chain offers an extensive breakfast menu surpassing major fast food chains with a whopping 27 dishes.

Buc-ee's menu started off small, offering customers sandwiches, tacos, and donuts. Fast forward to today, and Buc-ee's breakfast menu has grown, now providing more options than McDonald's (25 items). Buc-ee's features hand-chopped brisket – a meaty menu item favorite that's made every morning. It's a key ingredient used in the stop's brisket egg taco, a favorite among Buc-ee's fans. Some others include Kolache, a Czech pastry that's a Texas staple. Kolaches can be sweet or savory and are traditionally made with fruit or cheese filling. This version offers flavor combinations such as strawberry-cream cheese and sausage-and-cheese.

Buc-ee's breakfast menu is no joke, offering a wide variety of items for hungry patrons to choose from. The selection is themed around sweet-and-savory options that satisfy the tastes of most people who walk through the door. Moreover, the value is hard to beat, with most of the offerings priced under $4, which is quite the deal compared to $5.99 McGriddles from McDonald's. With a menu as expansive as Texas itself, its origins reflect a wholesome beginning rooted in taking pride in one's work.