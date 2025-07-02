This Eclectic Restaurant Takes Food Presentation To A Whole New Level

In a day and age when every menu item needs to be Instagram-worthy, you might not be surprised to see melting desserts, smoky cocktails, and ice cream sundaes large enough to feed a table of six. But Instagram didn't exist in 2002 when Barton G. Weiss launched the eponymous Barton G. restaurant in Miami. Even though people were still taking pictures with their cameras and showing photo prints to their friends, the prescient restaurateur went ahead with flashbulb-ready presentations like popcorn shrimp served inside an old-fashioned popcorn machine, a full-sized retro toaster containing lobster-filled pop-tarts, and a Caesar salad balanced carefully atop a bust of Julius Caesar. So, when social media did become more photo-driven, it's no surprise that Barton G. (along with a sister restaurant that opened up in Los Angeles in 2014) became what many have called the most Instagrammable restaurant in the world.

For Weiss, who started his career as an ice skater before switching to event production and ultimately opening the Miami restaurant, it wasn't about getting his restaurants on social media. "My whole mission is to make people happy," he told the Miami New Times. "It comes back to the basics of wowing people and letting them have memorable moments."