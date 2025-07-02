Looking For A Vegetarian Alternative To Fish For Sushi? Turn To Tomatoes

Do you have some tomatoes that could do with an innovative upgrade beyond being used in a basic all-purpose tomato sauce or blended into a rustic soup? Why not transform these vibrant fruits into a remarkable replacement for fish in sushi? Before you scoff at the suggestion, there's a strong case to be made for turning tomatoes into "tuna." After all, if tomatoes are a savory fruit that can deliver a delicious vegetarian tartare, their natural properties ought to be put to use in flavorsome sushi as well. The default options for plant-based diners at a sushi spot typically include various permutations and combinations of a basic veggie roll. While that might satiate, it may not always satisfy, as there's so much more to be savored even if you choose to leave fish and other forms of sea life off the plates. This is where unassuming produce, like tomatoes, can come in and wow the crowds.

It's important to choose the right type of tomatoes for the task. Ideally, Roma tomatoes are preferred because they are more dense, meaty, and have less moisture. This helps to keep the tomato "fish" from falling apart. Roma's vivid red hue and subtle sweetness only enhance the variety's sushi-worthy traits. For a texture akin to raw fish like tuna or bonito, simply boil the tomatoes till the skin is easy to peel off. Transfer them to an ice water bath to stop further cooking. Peel the tomatoes and save the leftover skins for a crispy snack, separate the delicate flesh from the seeds, and cut them into strips similar to tuna. Then marinate the strips, roll into sushi rice, and serve.