Looking For A Vegetarian Alternative To Fish For Sushi? Turn To Tomatoes
Do you have some tomatoes that could do with an innovative upgrade beyond being used in a basic all-purpose tomato sauce or blended into a rustic soup? Why not transform these vibrant fruits into a remarkable replacement for fish in sushi? Before you scoff at the suggestion, there's a strong case to be made for turning tomatoes into "tuna." After all, if tomatoes are a savory fruit that can deliver a delicious vegetarian tartare, their natural properties ought to be put to use in flavorsome sushi as well. The default options for plant-based diners at a sushi spot typically include various permutations and combinations of a basic veggie roll. While that might satiate, it may not always satisfy, as there's so much more to be savored even if you choose to leave fish and other forms of sea life off the plates. This is where unassuming produce, like tomatoes, can come in and wow the crowds.
It's important to choose the right type of tomatoes for the task. Ideally, Roma tomatoes are preferred because they are more dense, meaty, and have less moisture. This helps to keep the tomato "fish" from falling apart. Roma's vivid red hue and subtle sweetness only enhance the variety's sushi-worthy traits. For a texture akin to raw fish like tuna or bonito, simply boil the tomatoes till the skin is easy to peel off. Transfer them to an ice water bath to stop further cooking. Peel the tomatoes and save the leftover skins for a crispy snack, separate the delicate flesh from the seeds, and cut them into strips similar to tuna. Then marinate the strips, roll into sushi rice, and serve.
How to season your tomato fish
To recreate the intricate balance of sweet, savory, and umami flavors of the sea, the magic boils down to the seasoned marinade. When you combine a set of flavor profiles that make up the foundation for any dish featuring raw fish, you can adeptly deliver a satisfying tomato "fish," while bidding adieu to the concerns of elevated mercury levels found in some raw fish.
A combination of soy sauce (or tamari if gluten-free), kelp powder, sweetener, and sesame oil is a great base. The salty goodness from the soy sauce, the potent notes of seaweed from the kelp, the touch of sweetness from an ingredient like maple syrup, and the savoriness from sesame oil together lay the vital groundwork for the tomato slices. The addition of crushed nori sheets into the mixture enhances the fish-forward flavors, while a hefty dollop of sriracha or any chili sauce can create a "spicy tuna" experience. If you desire an extra boost of the coveted umami flavors, reach for MSG as a flavor enhancer for your tomatoes. Marinate the tomatoes for at least half an hour, but overnight could be ideal for maximum flavor.
Plant-based or not, clever culinary creativity warrants appreciation and showcases the untapped potential that plant-forward, animal-free cuisine has to offer. The case for fish-free sushi transcends one's taste buds. Overfishing caused by commercial fishing industries is the key driver of oceanic ecosystem disruptions, habitat loss, and species endangerment. So, it's good to know that you can enjoy sushi without any fish if you'd like to, while still savoring a burst of flavors and textures in every bite.