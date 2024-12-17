Why Anthony Bourdain Would Encourage Us To Order Pork When Dining Out

Anthony Bourdain was much more than an acclaimed chef and TV host — he was also a celebrated author whose candid opinions and insights into the inner world of restaurants helped shape dining culture as we know it. Before "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" solidified Bourdain's reputation as a connoisseur of eating abroad, and even before his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential" skyrocketed his media presence, Bourdain penned a 1999 essay in The New Yorker that established him as a blunt, tell-it-like-it-is source of coveted industry knowledge.

One significant nugget of insider info that he revealed in the essay regarded his and (supposedly) other chefs' preference for cooking pork over chicken. Though billions of people around the world don't eat pork, Bourdain wrote, "Like most other chefs I know, I'm amused when I hear people object to pork on nonreligious grounds." There has long been a stigma that pigs are dirty due to their alleged poor diets and unsanitary habits. According to Bourdain, however, poultry is the real meat to steer clear of. "Chicken — America's favorite food — goes bad quickly; handled carelessly, it infects other foods with salmonella; and it bores the hell out of chefs," he wrote.

In Bourdain's words, "Pork, on the other hand, is cool." Besides supposedly being more sanitary than poultry, Bourdain claimed that pork was more versatile to cook with and thus exciting for chefs, whereas "chicken always tastes like chicken." When it came to ordering at a nice restaurant, Bourdain advised people to pick pork every time.