The Delicious Indian Jam Made With Rose Petals
If you have ever dreamed of eating something that smells like a garden in full bloom, meet gulkand, India's lush, fragrant rose petal jam that's as much a treat for the senses as it is for your sweet tooth. Made by layering fresh rose petals with sugar and letting them steep slowly under the sun, this traditional condiment blurs the line between food and floral perfume and is probably one of the best ways to use edible flowers.
Gulkand hails from Ayurvedic traditions and is most commonly found in North Indian households, where it's beloved for both its taste and its purported cooling properties. In fact, gul means flower (specifically rose), and kand loosely translates to sweet or sugar. You get the idea that this is not your standard jar of jam.
Making gulkand is not difficult, but it does require some sourcing savvy and a little patience. The most important ingredient? Fragrant, pesticide-free rose petals — preferably from Damask roses or other highly aromatic varieties. You can grow your own in the garden (if you have got the green thumb and the space), or look for edible roses at farmers markets or specialty grocery stores. Whatever you do, don't use the bouquet from your local florist, they are often chemically treated and definitely not food-safe.
From petals to pantry staple
Once you have got your petals, it's all about the layering. In a clean glass jar, alternate layers of rose petals with granulated sugar. Some versions add cardamom, fennel, saffron, or even a splash of rosewater for extra fragrance and depth. Then, the jar is sealed and left to sit in the sun for about a week or two, giving the sugar time to draw out the moisture from the petals and transform it into a glossy, floral jam that is both intensely sweet and deeply aromatic. Think of it as a kind of low-and-slow solar dessert — no stovetop required, just patience and sunshine.
Gulkand is incredibly versatile. In India, it's often used as a filling for paan (betel leaf), but it's just as comfortable folded into yogurt, spooned over a scoop of your popular vanilla ice cream brand, or swirled into warm milk as a bedtime drink. Want to level up your morning toast or croissant? A thin layer of gulkand instantly turns it into something brunch-worthy. It also makes a beautiful (and unexpected) addition to oatmeal, rice pudding, or even in baked goods like scones or thumbprint cookies.
So, whether you are drawn in by its romantic origins, its health-forward Ayurvedic roots, or simply its one-of-a-kind taste, gulkand is a pantry upgrade worth making room for. It is sweet, it is storied, and best of all, it brings the roses to your plate without a single thorn.