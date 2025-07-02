The Delicious Indian Jam Made With Rose Petals

If you have ever dreamed of eating something that smells like a garden in full bloom, meet gulkand, India's lush, fragrant rose petal jam that's as much a treat for the senses as it is for your sweet tooth. Made by layering fresh rose petals with sugar and letting them steep slowly under the sun, this traditional condiment blurs the line between food and floral perfume and is probably one of the best ways to use edible flowers.

Gulkand hails from Ayurvedic traditions and is most commonly found in North Indian households, where it's beloved for both its taste and its purported cooling properties. In fact, gul means flower (specifically rose), and kand loosely translates to sweet or sugar. You get the idea that this is not your standard jar of jam.

Making gulkand is not difficult, but it does require some sourcing savvy and a little patience. The most important ingredient? Fragrant, pesticide-free rose petals — preferably from Damask roses or other highly aromatic varieties. You can grow your own in the garden (if you have got the green thumb and the space), or look for edible roses at farmers markets or specialty grocery stores. Whatever you do, don't use the bouquet from your local florist, they are often chemically treated and definitely not food-safe.