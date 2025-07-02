Easily Turn Garlic Into A Paste Using This Kitchen Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Garlic is an essential aromatic in cooking, adding flavor and depth to a wide range of dishes. While fresh garlic is commonly chopped, sliced, or minced, sometimes it's best to create a paste to evenly distribute the flavor throughout a marinade, sauce, stew, spread, or dressing. This is because the smooth consistency of garlic paste allows it to blend seamlessly into liquids and purées, providing tremendous flavor to your pasta, mashed potatoes, bread, salad, or meats. You can even use garlic paste to give store-bought gravy a major flavor boost. While it might be tempting to use store-bought garlic paste, making your own is fairly easy with the use of one additional ingredient everyone has in their kitchen: salt.

To make the paste, start by using a chef's knife to smash and mince multiple cloves of garlic. Then, sprinkle coarse salt onto the minced garlic, gathering it into a pile. Holding the knife at an angle, mash the garlic and salt together until it turns into a paste. The salt draws out moisture and acts as an abrasive, making the garlic less sticky and easier to work with. It also reduces the intensity of the flavor of the garlic so that it won't overpower your dish.

Adding salt to the cutting board happens to be the simple extra step Gordon Ramsay takes for better minced garlic. Follow a few more tips for making garlic paste and you'll be whipping up flavorful dishes with this aromatic ingredient in no time.