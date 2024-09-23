How Martha Stewart Removes Garlic Odor With Ease

There are many myths about garlic, but one thing that's for real is the pungent odor that raw garlic leaves behind on your fingers. It just isn't ideal when you're making a meal for company or cooking right before leaving the house. You may have experienced the inconvenience of scrubbing your hands with soap and warm water only to find that they still smell like they could ward off a vampire. No one likes to smell like raw garlic, and you never have to again with the help of a simple trick. Multihyphenate Martha Stewart recommends using the stainless steel method to get rid of stubborn garlic smells.

Advertisement

In a November 2022 TikTok video, Stewart explained that the "smell of garlic disappears" if you rub your fingers on anything made of stainless steel underneath warm running water. She demonstrated the technique using the dull side of a kitchen knife, although you can use anything made from rust-resistant metal. It doesn't take long for the stainless steel to work its magic either; about 10 seconds should do the trick.