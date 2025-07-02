The Absolute Easiest Way To Remove Ant Hills In Your Vegetable Garden

So, your vegetable garden has been invaded by ants — and not just a few, but a whole colony that's built a hill to live in. Ants can be a red flag in your garden, signaling that other insects are around too, and you don't want that. You'd prefer not to just break out poisonous chemicals since you're growing things to eat, after all, so what can you do?

One easy solution that's often touted is to pour boiling water onto that ant hill. The good news is that it can and often will work, killing off any ants the hot water comes in contact with, but the bad news is that it's not guaranteed to work. The procedure is simple — first boil water, then pour it onto the ant hill. The amount of water you'll need is a bit subjective. Some say just a kettle or pot full is all that's needed; others suggest using up to 3 gallons. You may want to be careful though, because although boiling water can kill off plenty of ants, it'll also kill plants if they're caught in the crossfire. For that reason alone, this method may not be ideal in all situations, particularly if an ant nest is very close to your plants. It's estimated that this method is around 60% effective at wiping out a colony. The catch is that you'll need to kill the queen — if not, she'll just produce more ants. Ant hills can be a lot larger and deeper than they look from above, so it's no guarantee that she'll be in close reach of your freshly boiled water.