How Air Fryer Bread Pudding Delivers Perfect Texture In Half The Time

There is something incredibly satisfying about a warm, custardy bite of bread pudding — the kind that's crisp on top, tender in the middle, and practically begging for a drizzle of caramel sauce. But if you have ever made it in a conventional oven, you know the drill: a long bake time, a water bath if you are fancy, and a guessing game to avoid either raw insides or dried-out edges.

Enter the air fryer: the unsung hero of dessert. Bread pudding isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you fire up this countertop champ, but it should be. Because not only does it slash your bake time nearly in half, it also delivers the kind of textural perfection that oven-baked versions struggle to match.

Let's talk science for a second. Air fryers are essentially mini convection ovens. They circulate hot air quickly and evenly in a small, enclosed space. This means you get faster cooking and better browning without the dry-out risk of blasting something in a full-size oven. When it comes to bread pudding, that's a game changer.