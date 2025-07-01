This Unexpected Office Supply Makes It So Much Easier To Become A BBQ Master

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Binder clips can be surprisingly helpful in bolting down a drafty lid on a Weber grill, and it's even possible to convert a filing cabinet into a meat smoker. But for the greatest return on investment for your barbecue journey, all you need from your local office supply shop is a notebook. Smoking something large and tough like a whole brisket can be a drawn out and finicky multi-stage process that might have you tending the flames for up to 18 hours. If you're skilled and lucky enough to have juicy, melt-in-your-mouth beef by the end of that process, don't you want to be able to repeat that success next time? That's why you need to keep notes of your barbecues.

To continue with the brisket example, there are many details that could be forgotten as the cooking process moseys throughout the day. To a barbecue novice, any big slab of meat could look like any other big slab of meat. But if you took note of the time you achieved a perfectly cooked protein after selecting the best brisket at the store, your next attempt won't be stymied by accidentally drying out a leaner, but visually similar brisket flat cut instead. Beyond that, there's the amount of salt for the brine, weather conditions, temperature, timing, and smoke flavor variations depending on which type of wood is used. All these little things add up, and if you journal along the way, deliciously consistent barbecue will be your reward.