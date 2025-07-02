The Best Texas Roadhouse Margarita We Tried Is A Legendary Fan-Favorite

Our reviewer enjoyed the Texas Roadhouse house margarita as well, ranking it second on our list, just behind The Legend. While the two may look similar, its the luxury details that put The Legend ahead of the house margarita. The most obvious difference between the two offerings are the tequilas that go into one, but not the other. The house margarita is made with Dorado Gold Tequila, and The Legend features a blend of Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo. While there are some bottom shelf tequilas worth buying, the $12-a-liter Dorado Gold didn't make our list. It's aged in oak barrels for two to three months, while Patrón Reposado and Añejo are aged a minimum of four and 12, respectively.

Blending the three Patróns allows for the peppery crispness of the raw silver tequila to be mellowed by the vanilla and oak of the two aged ones. The Legend also adds Grand Marnier, a French liqueur that blends cognac and bitter orange essence for a velvety citrus finish. The exact recipe for The Legend is concealed with Texas Roadhouse's propriety sweet and sour mix blend, but if you can't get out to the casual steakhouse, you can still make a darned good margarita at home. The bottled sour mix is sold on Amazon, or if you prefer to use fresh lime juice, just remember the 3-2-1 ratio for the perfect margarita.