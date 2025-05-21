How Cracker Barrel's Rewards Program Works (And How To Score Bonuses)

Since opening in 1969, Cracker Barrel has been serving homestyle, southern-comfort food and country, all-American vibes in abundance. Both a bustling restaurant and country store, the successful chain has over 600 stores in 45 states offering Americana artifacts like their popular rocking chairs and favorite dishes like Momma's Pancake Breakfast and Chicken n' Dumplins. With so much to offer, it makes sense that Cracker Barrel provides their customers with a rewards program that's as hearty as their breakfast.

Like other loyalty programs at casual chain restaurants, Cracker Barrel rewards loyal shoppers for their purchases. Customers can sign up for Cracker Barrel Rewards for free through the website, app, or in person at the country store. Essentially, shoppers will earn "Pegs" (points) for their purchases (in-store or online) which can be redeemed for food/drink items or discounts on retail. There are also bonus rewards that can be earned by completing simple tasks or challenges.

More specifically, rewards members will earn one Peg for each dollar spent on a qualifying purchase made in the country store, restaurant, or via the Cracker Barrel website or app. Pegs can be redeemed for specific food items or discounts on retail when you reach 75, 150, and 225 Pegs. For instance, 225 Pegs can earn you an entree worth up to $20 or $15 off $75 spent on retail items. The maximum number of Pegs you can accrue is 500 and they expire one calendar year from when they were earned.