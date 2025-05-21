How Cracker Barrel's Rewards Program Works (And How To Score Bonuses)
Since opening in 1969, Cracker Barrel has been serving homestyle, southern-comfort food and country, all-American vibes in abundance. Both a bustling restaurant and country store, the successful chain has over 600 stores in 45 states offering Americana artifacts like their popular rocking chairs and favorite dishes like Momma's Pancake Breakfast and Chicken n' Dumplins. With so much to offer, it makes sense that Cracker Barrel provides their customers with a rewards program that's as hearty as their breakfast.
Like other loyalty programs at casual chain restaurants, Cracker Barrel rewards loyal shoppers for their purchases. Customers can sign up for Cracker Barrel Rewards for free through the website, app, or in person at the country store. Essentially, shoppers will earn "Pegs" (points) for their purchases (in-store or online) which can be redeemed for food/drink items or discounts on retail. There are also bonus rewards that can be earned by completing simple tasks or challenges.
More specifically, rewards members will earn one Peg for each dollar spent on a qualifying purchase made in the country store, restaurant, or via the Cracker Barrel website or app. Pegs can be redeemed for specific food items or discounts on retail when you reach 75, 150, and 225 Pegs. For instance, 225 Pegs can earn you an entree worth up to $20 or $15 off $75 spent on retail items. The maximum number of Pegs you can accrue is 500 and they expire one calendar year from when they were earned.
How to earn and redeem bonus rewards
In addition to earning Pegs, customers who sign up for Crack Barrel Rewards have the chance to earn bonus rewards including a welcome reward, birthday reward, surprise rewards, and Bonus Game rewards. Just by signing up for the rewards program, you will receive a coupon in your account for a free Shareable of your choosing (which expires after 30 days). Like other chains that offer birthday freebies, Cracker Barrel rewards its members with a free dessert on their birthday (received on first day of birthday month; expires after 45 days). To receive this freebie, you must enter your birthdate in your account online or via the app. Additionally, the country store/restaurant chain will sometimes surprise you with bonus rewards just for the fun of it.
Another way to earn rewards is by playing the Bonus Game. Customers who complete tasks like ordering takeout, ordering in the app, entering your birthday in your account, or buying a specific food or drink item will earn spins on the Gameboard. With each spin you have the ability to earn bonus rewards or Pegs of varying quantities. Customers also start out with three free spins.
To redeem your Pegs and Bonus Rewards in-person, simply inform the cashier or waitstaff that you are a rewards member or show them the QR code located in your rewards account online or via the app. To redeem online, just sign into your account and your points will be available during checkout.