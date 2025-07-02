Store-Bought Cinnamon Roll Dough Doubles As A Decadent Pie Crust

When it comes to shortcut baking, few hacks are more satisfying — or more visually pleasing — than turning store-bought cinnamon roll dough into a fluffy, swirled pie crust. This technique easily transforms a humble can of cinnamon rolls into a buttery, cinnamon-laced dessert base. The process is simple: pop open the can of cinnamon rolls, slice the dough into rounds, flatten the rounds with a rolling pin, and press them into a pie dish to form a spiraled crust. This dough bakes quickly, so no pre-baking or pie weights are required!

This hack not only saves time, but also layers extra flavor into your dessert without the need to add additional spice blends. To absolutely maximize your cinnamon crust, brush the flattened dough with melted butter before baking or adding your filling. This is a trick known to elevate canned cinnamon rolls into bakery-worthy status, and will give you a flakier, crispier crust. And if you're looking for a bit of that cinnamon roll stickiness in your pie, try pouring a bit of heavy cream over the crust before baking for a gooey, almost caramelized effect.