Don't Expect Real Whole Eggs At These Popular Coffee Chains

For many, the morning rush means there's no time to make coffee or breakfast, but it's a good excuse to treat yourself to one of the best fast-food breakfast sandwiches at a coffee chain on the way to work. However, for all the convenience you may be getting at your preferred coffee chain, you may be sacrificing quality: It turns out that the "eggs" in the breakfast sandwiches served at Dunkin' and Starbucks, two of the most popular coffee chains, really aren't just eggs.

While "whole eggs" (or "egg whites and egg yolks") are among the ingredients in Starbucks' and Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches, that's only part of what's contained in their egg patties. Many food producers use pasteurized and processed egg products rather than eggs, which makes for easier handling and storage for restaurants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service defines "egg products" as "eggs that are removed from their shells for processing... including breaking eggs, filtering, mixing, stabilizing, blending, pasteurizing, cooling, freezing, drying, and packaging." And you may be eating them regularly.