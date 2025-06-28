Don't Write Off Candy Corn For Good Until You Try It With This Salty Snack
Of all the controversial candies out there, candy corn might just sit at the tippy top. Proponents love it for its soft, almost-creamy texture, bright colors, and unique sweetness, while detractors find it suspect for the same reasons. And then there are those on both sides of the aisle who question what flavor candy corn is even supposed to be, anyway. If you're not totally sold on candy corn after years of sampling it from candy dishes, don't write it off until you've tried it mixed with some peanuts. Yes, peanuts. If the sweetness and soft texture of candy corn doesn't appeal to you on its own, you might be surprised at how well it plays alongside some saltiness and crunchy texture.
To test it out before committing, try mixing a small handful of candy corn with a bigger handful of salted peanuts. Toss it all around a few times in a small bowl, or use a spoon to make sure it's all evenly mixed — you should notice some salt from the peanuts rubbing off on the candy corn. And that's it! Snack on it as you would any other snack mix, and enjoy all the delectable savory-sweetness. Like it? Share the love by making a bulk batch as an easy treat for your next gathering. If you're still hesitant to try it, keep in mind that, like ice cream and nuts or even the seemingly wild combo of chocolate and pickles, conflicting flavors just sometimes go together.
Tips for making the ultimate candy corn snack mix
If you still aren't feeling candy corn mixed with peanuts alone, you can create an even nuttier candy corn mix by weaving in other nuts like pecans or walnuts, or channel snackier vibes by throwing in popcorn or pretzels. For more of a dessert mix, chocolate is a tried-and-true pairing with candy corn and nuts. You could even add extra layers of sweetness with M&Ms or butterscotch chips. The differing textures here will also help to further balance out candy corn's waxy, creamy mouthfeel, as well as serve as a tasty contrast to the salty peanuts. Feeling wild? Go ahead and mix all of these ingredients into one bowl for a mix that'll wow candy corn lovers and skeptics alike.
If you've got a little extra time on your hands, you can also use candy corn in a puppy chow remix for the ultimate party snack. Start by mixing a few handfuls of candy corn in a bowl of Chex mix, or just make your own homemade mix with candy corn, nuts, pretzels, and cereal. You can either add both peanuts and peanut butter into the mix or just peanut butter. Sprinkle in some powdered sugar and a couple of baking spices, give it a stir, and you've got an elevated snack blend that's hard to refuse — even if you're still unsure about eating candy corn by itself.