Don't Write Off Candy Corn For Good Until You Try It With This Salty Snack

Of all the controversial candies out there, candy corn might just sit at the tippy top. Proponents love it for its soft, almost-creamy texture, bright colors, and unique sweetness, while detractors find it suspect for the same reasons. And then there are those on both sides of the aisle who question what flavor candy corn is even supposed to be, anyway. If you're not totally sold on candy corn after years of sampling it from candy dishes, don't write it off until you've tried it mixed with some peanuts. Yes, peanuts. If the sweetness and soft texture of candy corn doesn't appeal to you on its own, you might be surprised at how well it plays alongside some saltiness and crunchy texture.

To test it out before committing, try mixing a small handful of candy corn with a bigger handful of salted peanuts. Toss it all around a few times in a small bowl, or use a spoon to make sure it's all evenly mixed — you should notice some salt from the peanuts rubbing off on the candy corn. And that's it! Snack on it as you would any other snack mix, and enjoy all the delectable savory-sweetness. Like it? Share the love by making a bulk batch as an easy treat for your next gathering. If you're still hesitant to try it, keep in mind that, like ice cream and nuts or even the seemingly wild combo of chocolate and pickles, conflicting flavors just sometimes go together.