Yes, You Can Make Rotisserie Chicken In A Conventional Oven. Here's What You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rotisserie chicken is an often easy-to-obtain go-to meal that is tasty and packed with protein. Eaten with a couple of side dishes (or even using the rotisserie chicken meat in recipes), the convenience makes it very approachable. But what if, instead of buying one from the numerous grocery stores or delis that carry rotisserie chicken, you could make your own — without too much special equipment? With a couple pieces of basic kitchen items, you can make your own rotisserie at home in a conventional oven.

First, your ingredients for the chicken should be a preferred neutral oil, salt, pepper, and spices of your choice (such as paprika and garlic powder). Once you rub the oil and mixed spices all over the chicken skin, the first kitchen item you need is butcher's twine. Some brands to consider are Regency Wraps butcher's cooking twine and SteadMax butcher's twine. Take 3 feet of the twine, loop it around the whole body on the centerline, and tie a knot at the base near the legs. Then, pull the legs together and wrap the twine around them, securing the legs by tying another knot. Now you need an S hook placed between the legs.