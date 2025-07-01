Costco Direct Makes Buying These Types Of Items A Whole Lot Easier
In the case of bigger purchases for your home, such as a sofa or fridge, shipping it may be the most challenging aspect of the whole process. But, if you're a Costco member, this is where the Costco Direct perk comes in handy. This members-only service lets people buy big-ticket items through the Costco website and have them delivered straight from the warehouse to their doorstep — all while saving money.
It's as straightforward as it seems. After selecting the item of your choosing, there is no additional cost of delivery and no hidden costs meant to cover shipping or handling. Most items are delivered within five business days, and some items include installation. Costco does offer curbside pickup for some high-ticket items, but Costco Direct eliminates the stresses of dealing with renting a truck and wrestling furniture through small doorways. Note that this service is not for grocery or smaller items — Costco has a separate same-day food delivery service.
This service also enables its customers to explore a wider range of large products, which might not be in their local stores. While Costco stores stock a wide range of appliances, electronics, and furniture, you can find more items online, including gazebos, six-piece sofa sectionals, outdoor patio furniture sets, mattresses, and sheds. Want to see how the color of a piece of furniture looks inside your home first? With some items, such as couches, it's possible to order a complimentary color swatch!
More details on buying big-ticket items with Costco Direct
The idea with Costco Direct is that the more you spend, the more savings are offered to you: If you were to buy two items together at the same time from Costco Direct, you would save $100. The savings increase with each additional item purchased. If you're planning on doing any renovations, this is a perfect way to get new appliances for the kitchen or to get your patio summer-ready.
There are also frequent limited-time deals and promotions on specialty items that might not be in your local store. Costco Direct and local warehouses have different stock, so even if you don't see what you're looking for when shopping in-person, it's definitely worth looking online. On the flipside, if you do see something you like in-store, check Costco Direct deals before buying. If you're going to buy a TV and a new mattress, you might as well save a hundred dollars.
One potential disadvantage to be aware of: Not every item comes with setup or installation. In the case of appliances, it's stated clearly on the product page if it includes it or not (and most should include these). For something like a mattress, it's most likely delivered without the assistance of bringing it inside the house. With a sectional couch, setup in the home is typically included and packaging is taken away. For an outdoor gazebo, unfortunately, you're on your own for installation.