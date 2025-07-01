Costco Direct Makes Buying These Types Of Items A Whole Lot Easier

In the case of bigger purchases for your home, such as a sofa or fridge, shipping it may be the most challenging aspect of the whole process. But, if you're a Costco member, this is where the Costco Direct perk comes in handy. This members-only service lets people buy big-ticket items through the Costco website and have them delivered straight from the warehouse to their doorstep — all while saving money.

It's as straightforward as it seems. After selecting the item of your choosing, there is no additional cost of delivery and no hidden costs meant to cover shipping or handling. Most items are delivered within five business days, and some items include installation. Costco does offer curbside pickup for some high-ticket items, but Costco Direct eliminates the stresses of dealing with renting a truck and wrestling furniture through small doorways. Note that this service is not for grocery or smaller items — Costco has a separate same-day food delivery service.

This service also enables its customers to explore a wider range of large products, which might not be in their local stores. While Costco stores stock a wide range of appliances, electronics, and furniture, you can find more items online, including gazebos, six-piece sofa sectionals, outdoor patio furniture sets, mattresses, and sheds. Want to see how the color of a piece of furniture looks inside your home first? With some items, such as couches, it's possible to order a complimentary color swatch!