A Hot Dog Charcuterie Board Is The Fun Addition Your Next Cookout Needs

When it comes to making your board look aesthetically pleasing, there are many ways you can go about assembling it. It's best to use a large board or tray to evenly place your ingredients and avoid overcrowding. You'll want to place all of your toppings and condiments in smaller bowls so that your guests can easily access them, and so that the board doesn't look messy. Arrange the hot dogs around the board and the toppings in the middle for an even distribution.

To spice up your board even more, you can play around with the way you prepare your hot dogs. Aside from grilling, wrap some in bacon, and spiral-slice a few to give your guests variety. Spiralizing your hot dogs is a major game changer, as it allows for a crisper and juicer flavor with more spaces for toppings to nestle. Don't forget to add vegetarian or non-pork options.

Once your board is put together with the cooked hot dogs and toppings, add serving utensils for guests to assemble their hot dog. The great thing about the hot dog charcuterie board is that you can easily prep your toppings and other ingredients beforehand to save you time. A hot dog charcuterie board will quickly become a staple for your summer picnics.