The Savvy Ordering Trick To Turn A Low-Cost Texas Roadhouse Steak Into A Massive Meal
When you're craving a good steak at an affordable price, Texas Roadhouse has you covered. Though the chain is known for keeping its steak costs low, sometimes you're still looking to save a little extra money. In that case, skip the extra pricey steak, and opt for a lower-cost, higher-ounce steak that you can dress up with all the fixings. You'll be even more full but will have paid a bit less.
It might be tempting to indulge in the ribeye or filet mignon, but there are actually a few ways to get a cheaper steak dinner at Texas Roadhouse. To get that bang for your buck, opt for a sirloin, then dress it up. The chain's 8-ounce filet mignon costs $27.99 (though prices might be slightly different based on your local Texas Roadhouse), and that's with no extra add-ons. But if you order an 11-ounce sirloin steak, and add blue cheese crumbles plus three grilled shrimp, you're getting more meat plus some seafood and only paying $24.77.
Other ways to upgrade a less expensive steak
Adding some shrimp to your sirloin is just one of the ways to turn a less expensive steak into a more grandiose meal. But at Texas Roadhouse, there are plenty of side dishes to choose from. If you're willing to pay a little extra, just add a side of mac and cheese to your plate for 99 cents, and you're looking at an even more filling meal that still costs less than the basic filet with no additional toppings or upgraded sides.
To get the most steak at the lowest price — without adding on anything extra — order the strip steak. The 16-ounce portion is double the weight of the heavier Dallas filet, yet it only costs $1 more. And if you're craving a lot of filet but don't want to pay the high filet price, order the filet medallions. They're 9 ounces of meat but only cost the price of the 6-ounce filet mignon, plus they're one of Chowhound's highest-ranked Texas Roadhouse menu items.