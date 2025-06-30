The Savvy Ordering Trick To Turn A Low-Cost Texas Roadhouse Steak Into A Massive Meal

When you're craving a good steak at an affordable price, Texas Roadhouse has you covered. Though the chain is known for keeping its steak costs low, sometimes you're still looking to save a little extra money. In that case, skip the extra pricey steak, and opt for a lower-cost, higher-ounce steak that you can dress up with all the fixings. You'll be even more full but will have paid a bit less.

It might be tempting to indulge in the ribeye or filet mignon, but there are actually a few ways to get a cheaper steak dinner at Texas Roadhouse. To get that bang for your buck, opt for a sirloin, then dress it up. The chain's 8-ounce filet mignon costs $27.99 (though prices might be slightly different based on your local Texas Roadhouse), and that's with no extra add-ons. But if you order an 11-ounce sirloin steak, and add blue cheese crumbles plus three grilled shrimp, you're getting more meat plus some seafood and only paying $24.77.