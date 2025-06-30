The Classic Iowa Steak Dish You've Probably Never Heard Of

With a love for beef, it's no surprise the United States offers a range of regional steak recipes. Oftentimes, such dishes shine not only through cut and cooking style, but through flavor pairings, too. Take steak de Burgo; a dish popular in Iowa that's not-so-common elsewhere.

This regional classic involves a straightforward-yet-mouthwatering technique. While the beef's seared in a pan, a garlic-herb sauce is built alongside, below the cooking meat. The steak's juices mingle with the aromatic base, thereby enhancing it with a beefy flavor. Once the meat's done, white wine deglazes the pan, with butter, cream, or both subsequently stirred in to thicken the mixture. The resulting sauce is rich and flavorful — a perfect complement to a thick steak cut, such as tenderloin or filet mignon. The taste of the meat is still allowed to shine, but with the aromatic sauce, further garnish of herbs, and a side of potatoes or roasted vegatables, the dish elevates into more than simply a seared steak.