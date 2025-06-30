How To Turn Store-Bought Hummus Into The Perfect 'Loaded' Appetizer In Under 10 Minutes

Hummus is one of those dips that can be customized in many ways. Whether you'd want it sweeter, spicier, tangier, or just plain, there are multiple ways to load the famous spread with more than just the basic ingredients. Store-bought hummus can be elevated with just a few simple ingredients, and most of these can be found in your fridge or pantry. So, whether or not you've bought the best or worst hummus at the grocery store, you can breathe new life into it in just a few minutes. Remember, your opened hummus should be thrown out within seven days, but that's more than enough time to experiment with flavors.

Your spice cabinet is a winner here. For some extra flavor and a little heat, smoked paprika, cumin, za'atar, or even a pinch of chili powder can brighten up your hummus in no time. Customizing hummus with olives, chopped sun‑dried tomatoes, or roasted red peppers will also help add a punch of color and show you're thinking outside the box. If you have pickles, capers, or preserved lemons, go ahead and toss in a bit for some extra pop. And if the idea is to go for a creamier and richer hummus, swirl in a spoonful of tahini or Greek yogurt. For some added crunch, you can add roasted chickpeas on top.