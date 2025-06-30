How To Turn Store-Bought Hummus Into The Perfect 'Loaded' Appetizer In Under 10 Minutes
Hummus is one of those dips that can be customized in many ways. Whether you'd want it sweeter, spicier, tangier, or just plain, there are multiple ways to load the famous spread with more than just the basic ingredients. Store-bought hummus can be elevated with just a few simple ingredients, and most of these can be found in your fridge or pantry. So, whether or not you've bought the best or worst hummus at the grocery store, you can breathe new life into it in just a few minutes. Remember, your opened hummus should be thrown out within seven days, but that's more than enough time to experiment with flavors.
Your spice cabinet is a winner here. For some extra flavor and a little heat, smoked paprika, cumin, za'atar, or even a pinch of chili powder can brighten up your hummus in no time. Customizing hummus with olives, chopped sun‑dried tomatoes, or roasted red peppers will also help add a punch of color and show you're thinking outside the box. If you have pickles, capers, or preserved lemons, go ahead and toss in a bit for some extra pop. And if the idea is to go for a creamier and richer hummus, swirl in a spoonful of tahini or Greek yogurt. For some added crunch, you can add roasted chickpeas on top.
More creative ways to upgrade hummus
While store-bought hummus is a treat all on its own, it is also a flavor base. Grab some nuts or seeds, and sprinkle them on the surface: pine nuts, almonds, sesame, pumpkin, and sunflower all work well. Toast them lightly in a pan to create a warm crunch and earthy aroma. Another option is to sprinkle in some breadcrumbs, crushed pretzels, or tortilla chips.
And if you're thinking your hummus needs more color, don't be shy with fresh vegetables and fruit. Bananas or pineapples are interesting additions, as well as the members of the berry family. Consider incorporating some herbs like parsley, basil, or mint, and if you have any, some pomegranate seeds or crumbled feta. And for a final kick, add a drizzle of chili crisp, gochujang, or a gentle drizzle of balsamic for those who like it.
Your layered and flavorful dip can now be served with pita chips, crackers, veggie sticks, or even bagel or naan chips if you're feeling creative. And all the extra detail you indulge store-bought hummus with will undoubtedly take it from an everyday dip to a much fancier option. Before you know it, you'll be using hummus to make better eggs, or adding it to your tomato sandwiches for a creamier touch. But the bottom line is that this versatile food needs only a handful of ingredients and a little bit of time to load it up.