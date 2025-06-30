Martha Stewart's Hair Dryer Hack For Removing Stickers From Kitchenware

Before you cook with new stainless steel cookware (or any type of cookware, for that matter), you're going to want to remove any stickers that might be on the bottom of the pan. More often than not, those stickers can be a real pain, as they tend to leave a sticky residue or pieces of the sticker itself on the bottom of your pots and pans. Luckily, Martha Stewart, the queen of the kitchen herself, shared a great hack for removing kitchenware stickers on social media.

In a quick and helpful Instagram post, Stewart shows how she used a hair dryer to heat up a pie plate sticker before removal. Even though she only uses one cookware example, this hack presumably works on pretty much every type of cookware out there. "This can be done on metal, glass, wood, stone, anything," she said. "How simple." In the video, she holds the barrel of the hair dryer right above the sticker for less than a minute before peeling off the sticker. It's a clean peel too; no residue is left behind. Simple, indeed.