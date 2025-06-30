Martha Stewart's Hair Dryer Hack For Removing Stickers From Kitchenware
Before you cook with new stainless steel cookware (or any type of cookware, for that matter), you're going to want to remove any stickers that might be on the bottom of the pan. More often than not, those stickers can be a real pain, as they tend to leave a sticky residue or pieces of the sticker itself on the bottom of your pots and pans. Luckily, Martha Stewart, the queen of the kitchen herself, shared a great hack for removing kitchenware stickers on social media.
In a quick and helpful Instagram post, Stewart shows how she used a hair dryer to heat up a pie plate sticker before removal. Even though she only uses one cookware example, this hack presumably works on pretty much every type of cookware out there. "This can be done on metal, glass, wood, stone, anything," she said. "How simple." In the video, she holds the barrel of the hair dryer right above the sticker for less than a minute before peeling off the sticker. It's a clean peel too; no residue is left behind. Simple, indeed.
Alternative sticker removal methods
While the hair dryer method is great, it is not the only way to remove a stubborn label. Peanut butter, surprisingly, is a solid way to get rid of the residue once you've peeled off the sticker. This may sound like just another peanut butter myth you can stop believing, but it really does hold water. Just leave the peanut butter on for 5 to 10 minutes before wiping away both the peanut butter and the sticker with a cloth, sponge, or paper towel. If there isn't any peanut butter in your pantry, you could try soaking the dish in warm soapy water.
Oh, but that's not all. Rubbing the sticker with vinegar is another way to take off the sticker itself and the leftover residue. And if you don't have a hair dryer, you could try a different method of applying heat: pop it in the microwave. Of course, only do this if your dish is microwave safe, because there are some containers you just shouldn't be microwaving. It is worth noting that some people have said that this method can leave an impression of your sticker, even after you remove it.