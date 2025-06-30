The Subtle Difference Between A Paper Plane Drink And A Broken Plane Drink

With so many mixed drinks out there, it's hard to pick just one. The best and most popular cocktails of all time are a perfect balance of every ingredient, enticing to look at, and delicious to drink. Lots of cocktails fulfill this criteria but, unfortunately, due to similar recipes and naming conventions, it can be hard to tell them all apart.

Such is the case with the paper plane and the broken plane. While the similar names are certainly confusing, fortunately, the ingredients for both are just different enough to make them distinct. The biggest difference between the two is the alcohol used. A paper plane uses bourbon and aperol — a liquor most commonly used to make an aperol spritz — while a broken plane uses gin and elderflower liqueur. The two cocktails also vary slightly in appearance. A paper plane tends to be a more vibrant orange while a broken plane is yellow in appearance. Thankfully, both drinks are very easy to make; you can't go wrong choosing between the two.