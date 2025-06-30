Store-Bought Fry Sauce Gets A Major Flavor Boost With This Unexpected Condiment And Spice Duo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Think store-bought fry sauce is boring? Think again. Michael Vignola, corporate executive chef for Catch Hospitality Group, gave Mashed some great advice. He recommends adding "relish and a pinch of cinnamon" to any store-bought fry sauce. If you're unfamiliar, "fry sauce" refers to a combo of ketchup and mayo. Some recipes like to add extra ingredients, like paprika or Worcestershire sauce, though ketchup and mayo are key.

If you want to zhuzh up your store-bought bottle and make it taste just as good as homemade, follow Vignola's advice. Relish will give your sauce a briny flavor and a nice chunky texture, if the smooth sauce was boring to you. There are many different kinds of relish, though. So long as you have vinegar, sugar, and a veggie, you're all set. (Some relish can be made with fruit, but you'll want to use veggies for fry sauce.) Popular vegetables include pickles, onions, and cabbage. If you'd rather not make anything, you can just use a bottle of store-bought relish.

Cinnamon is the more controversial ingredient here. While many cinnamon guides will classify it as a dessert spice, it actually has a long history with tomatoes. It's a staple ingredient in Greek tomato sauce, and will give your sauce a dimension of flavor you never knew existed.