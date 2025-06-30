The Best Way To Cook Bavette Steak For Juicy, Tender Results

Cooking steaks at home can be a little tricky, especially if you're unfamiliar with the cut or not doing it on a regular basis. But if you follow the right advice, you can get them amazingly tender, juicy, and cooked just right every time. Martha Stewart's method for the perfect porterhouse will ensure you get a thick, caramelized crust — the trick is in the broiler. For a restaurant-quality ribeye at home, following some easily workable tips will provide the perfect sear and temperature. But when it comes to less common cuts, like the bavette steak, (often called flap steak in United States grocery stores), the advice can be a little bit harder to come by because it's not quite as popular in North America.

So we decided to go right to the pros and reached out to a bavette expert, Kevin Chrisman, executive chef at Golden Hour (@goldenhouravl on Instagram) in Asheville, North Carolina. "The absolute best way to cook bavette steak is over wood with a very high heat," says Chrisman, "and then transferring to a warmer area to 'rest.'"

To the unfamiliar, a bavette cut, named after the French word for "bib" (because it's shaped like a baby's bib), comes from the sirloin part of the cow, near the lower belly. Bavette is a well-loved cut in France, where it appears on many a bistro table. This cut is prized for its deep, beefy flavor and good marbling. Because it has a looser grain, bavette can be on the tough side (rather than a satisfying tender chewiness) if you don't get it right, so it's best to follow Chrisman's advice.