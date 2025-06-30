The Discontinued 2015 Filet-O-Fish Sandwich We Desperately Want McDonald's To Bring Back

McDonald's fans have seen their fair share of limited-edition items over the last few decades, with menu items like the McLobster, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, the McRib, and the Chicken Big Mac adorning McDonald's tables and takeout bags across the globe. But, sadly, good things never last forever, and all of these limited edition items came and went faster than you can slurp down a Shamrock McFlurry — except for the McRib, which customers in Luxembourg and Germany can still order year-round.

There was one limited-edition item that left its mark across the Eastern coast of the U.S. back in 2015, and many of us have been craving its return ever since. That item is the Old-Bay-Spiced Filet-O-Fish, which was born out of a partnership with famous spice brand McCormick & Co. and sold at over 700 McDonald's locations up and down the East Coast. The Filet-O-Fish was already a popular menu item, but the jazzed-up sandwich hooked itself into the hearts of customers during its short but memorable lifespan.

The delicious twist on the classic Filet-O-Fish was exactly like the original, but instead of regular tartar sauce, the sandwich was dressed with a tartar sauce infused with Old Bay Seasoning, giving it the exact amount of flavor it needed. This limited edition item was so tasty that even after a decade since its release, we are still thinking of this sandwich and hoping it will one day come back to McDonald's.